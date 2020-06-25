Just The Facts

Missouri Western State University is taking action to adjust its Fall academic schedule as a contigency for nationally rising cases of COVID-19.

Classes are now scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17, two weeks in advance of the previous start date. On-campus residence hall move-ins will commence by appointment on Aug. 11. There will be no fall break. On-campus instruction is scheduled to end on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Final exams are to follow between Friday, Nov. 20, and Wednesday, Nov. 25. Fall commencement will be held at a date to be determined.