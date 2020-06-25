Missouri Western State University is not out of the woods yet, officials said on Thursday, but things are looking up, in spite of a budget deficit worth nearly $4 million.
The state-appointed Board of Governors convened at Blum Union on campus to consider the state of the university's finances on various measures, and ultimately acted in unison to pass the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. Dramatic measures are being taken to put the university on a path toward fiscal stability, and to account for previously unanticipated revenue shortfalls driven by COVID-19.
"We've slashed expenses, we've looked at our personnel, and we're aligning our programming and our staffing with the students, and their preferences as well," said University President Matthew J. Wilson. "We are on the right path, we have a great strategy, there's a lot of initiatives that have really positioned the university well."
Because a "conservative" estimate conducted by financial Vice President Darrell Morrison shows that enrollment is likely to drop by up to 12.5% this fall, and because the state has stripped millions of dollars out of its contributions to the campus in recent months to account for collapsed pandemic tax revenues, the budget anticipates operating revenues falling by about $4.5 million.
To account for this and to get as close as possible to financial viability, the university has acted to strip $8.6 million out of its expenses within what had been a roughly $80 million budget. The lion's share of these cost savings are accounted for by staff, faculty and administrator jobs being eliminated and pay for remaining positions being cut. Fringe benefits also are being reduced by more than $1 million.
Lee Tieman, who ascended to the position of board chairman during the meeting in place of the outgoing Debbie Smith, said he passionately believes in Wilson's leadership and that he accepts the narrative presented to the board: That these cuts were necessary, overdue and must be maintained to save the university. Smith will remain a member of the board.
"And I'm disappointed in that the narrative has not pivoted from the financial crisis to what our plan is to get out of the financial crisis," he said. "That gets buttressed by the information that's out there. People that want to claim, whether it's social media or other ways, of what they consider to be pet initiatives that are costing money ...
"It has been frustrating to the board and to me that we keep having to answer questions of 'financial crisis this, that and the other thing,' when we have addressed those and the narrative now is, here is our plan, let's let it work."
Board of Governors member David Liechti wasn't present for the meeting, which ordinarily involves seven members, administrators and support staff. Only essential personnel, including four members, were permitted inside the meeting room. Two members elected to attend by Zoom video conference. After the meeting, officials came to another room to speak to the media.