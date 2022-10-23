Missouri Western State University urges past and present students to find out if they qualify for federal debt relief. 

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that www.studentaid.gov now contains a signup process designed to be completed in less than 10 minutes in which people can apply for debt relief. Anyone who has received a federally serviced student loan can qualify. On Friday, the Eight Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals put an administrative stay on the program pending a legal challenge from various states, led in part by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In the meanwhile, the studentaid.gov website remains online. 

