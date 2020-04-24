Just The Facts

The major programs subject to some degree of phase out within the next three years are as follows, after University President Matt Wilson announced final adjustments on Friday:

Bachelor of Fine Arts with major emphasis in Studio Art;

Bachelor of Science in Engineering, major in Art;

Bachelor of Music, major in Music Performance and Industry;

BM, major in Music Technology and Industry;

Bachelor of Arts, major in Musical Theatre;

BA, major in Theatre;

BSE, major in Speech and Theatre;

BA, major in Cinema (preserves Cinema minor);

Bachelor of Science, major in Biology Botany (preserves three main Biology majors);

BS, major in Biology-General;

BS, major in Biology-Zoology;

BS, major in Biology-Biotechnology;

BS, major in Natural Science-Biology;

BS, major in Chemistry (preserves Chem-Med Lab Science program);

BS, major in Natural Science-Chem/Chemical Business;

BS, major in Natural Science-Chem/Chemical Education;

BS, major in Natural Science-Chem/Forensic Science;

BS, major in Natural Science-Chem/Health Professions;

BA, major in Speech Communication;

BS, major in Convergent Journalism;

BS, major in Speech Communication;

BA, major in History;

BA, major in History/Teacher Certification;

BS, major in History;

BS, major in History/Teacher Certification;

BA, major in Philosophy;

BS, major in Philosophy;

BS, major in Philosophy/Religion;

BS, major in Applied Computer Technology;

BS, major in Computer Science and Communicating Information;

BS, major in Mathematics;

BS, major in Mathematics/Teacher Education;

BSE, major in English;

BSE, major in Spanish;

BSE, major in French;

BA, major in English Creative Writing;

BA, major in English Literature;

BA, major in English Language and Culture;

BA, major in English Professional Applications;

BA, major in Political Science;

BS, major in Political Science;

BS, major in Sociology;

BS, major in Economics;

BS, major in Psychology in Organizational Leadership (Preserves general Psychology program);

BS, major in Criminal Justice/Corrections;

BS, major in Criminal Justice/Juvenile Justice;

BS, major in Recreation/Sport Management;

BS, major in Physical Education/Teacher Education;

BS, major in Physical Education/General;

Master of Applied Sciences, emphasis in Engineering Technical Management

BA, major in International Studies

A complete list of all minors and academic concentrations subject to change can be found via www.tinyurl.com/mwsurecs