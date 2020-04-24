The university administration has aligned behind a plan for the staged demolition of dozens of academic programs at Missouri Western, after weeks of review.
University President Matt Wilson said he has come to the conclusion that, although it is possible to stretch out the time scale so that campus constituents will have three years — rather than two — to adjust, action needs to be initiated today to save the university. At least $5 million must be cut out of the annual academic budget, while first seeing to the needs of the students.
“I want to make sure that they can get the degree that they came to Missouri Western to get,” he said. “And so, even if they haven’t declared their major yet, they still can, because at Missouri Western, we’re all about students.”
The academic program cuts, likely to cost at least 60 full-time faculty their jobs along with the positions of many more staffers, now will be considered by the state-appointed Board of Governors. The board is to convene at a meeting that will be open for observation to the public — in light of COVID-19 — by video conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.
When the board votes, as is largely expected, to affirm Wilson’s recommendations, the university will implement phase one of its planned cuts. Affected faculty will be notified immediately. Some are already on a path to retirement. Non-tenured faculty will serve until the end of their current contracts, which in many cases end with the current fiscal year on June 30. Tenured faculty will be given a terminal contract for one year, in many cases through June 30, 2021.
Wilson emphasized that not all of the sacrifices will be coming out of academia. While declining to discuss specifics — citing personnel privacy concerns — Wilson said at least $600,000 will be saved by reducing administrator compensation. At least $500,000 will be stripped out of the Missouri Western Athletics general fund. These steps, among others, will be implemented without delay on Wilson’s authority, and follow up measures taken last fall to reduce the number of administrative positions, leave other positions open and lower operating costs.
Wilson spoke at length about how these measures are not being implemented in a vacuum, but as part of a large array of reforms and initiatives that are designed to secure Missouri Western’s future for the long term. He estimates that at least $300,000 in annual revenue will be generated by the new women’s lacrosse program, for which Head Coach Rachel Benzing was hired in January. In an NCAA Division II environment, Wilson explained, it is often advantageous for a university to expand into new athletic ventures. Students, who attend specifically to participate in the new program, generally won’t be doing so on the basis of athletic scholarships, and thus inject capital in the form of tuition, fees, room and board and other contributions.
Wilson described his actions and his recommendations to the Board of Governors as a sad, necessary reality.
“Really, here is what it is,” he said. “What is going to be translatable to our workforce today? What are we going to be able to sell to students to get them to want to come here? What attracted me to Missouri Western has not disappeared. It will not disappear. This will involve some very difficult steps. But through those steps, I mean, we’re going to come out, and we’re going to be OK.”