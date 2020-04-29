About 60 full-time faculty members, many more staff and more than 300 students will see their lives at Missouri Western State University fundamentally changed following a unanimous final vote on Wednesday.
The state-appointed Board of Governors elected via a 7-0 vote to pass, without amendment, a series of multimillion-dollar recommended budget cuts from University President Matt Wilson. The vote is the culmination of months of work to balance out finances that have been troubled for years. The cuts will produce a number of involuntary reductions-in-force among staff and faculty. Those affected will be independently informed on Thursday morning.
Larmon Witt III, a junior wide receiver for the Griffons football team, studies in a program that is not scheduled for elimination. However, in an NCAA Division II world, student athletes — only a small number of whom will be able to obtain full-ride athletic scholarships — highly value their education, from Witt's point of view. A good selection of topics to study in valuable fields is important.
"And so you know, academics is really what we thrive on heavily," Witt said. "Taking a big hit in a (given) category is a big deal."
The board made the layoff decisions on Wednesday, but it elected to do so in executive session; university leaders cited precedent within the Missouri Sunshine Law that gives Western 72 hours to clarify votes in executive session, for privacy reasons. Tenured faculty will be given a terminal agreement of at least one year. Others will have varying lengths of time to adjust based on their position and the lengths of their contracts.
At the end of the day, everyone will be part of a new normal after three years, the scheduled extent of a statewide "teach out" program. Wilson told the board that he wants to ensure that those students who came to Western with the intention of studying a given subject that will now be "phased out" will have the opportunity to declare for that major, until the end of May. After that, everyone who is — to use one example, among many — a Spanish major at Missouri Western will be on the path to become the last Griffon graduates of that kind, at least for the foreseeable future.
Lee Tieman, vice chairman of the board, said Wednesday that it can't be overstated how personally difficult each of his colleagues has found this decision. Yet he echoed sentiments heard from university leaders in every corner: This has to be done, to save Missouri Western. When Wilson and his administrative came came in last year, the board gained a new perspective on university finances that have been out of sorts for years.
Board members repeatedly expressed amazement at the extent of the crisis as demonstrated on Wednesday by Wilson and Darrell Morrison, vice president of finance and administration.
"In old-school higher education, things just kind of took care of themselves," Tieman said. "With the world as it is now, we require more information as we make these tough decisions, and the new administration has provided that to us in spades."
Wilson said on Wednesday evening that an initial program of cuts affected 519 students, not accounting for those who are about to graduate. However, he made changes to ensure that about 322 students will be part of academic programs scheduled for elimination within the three year "teach out." This number could change somewhat as students declare for majors before the end-of-May deadline.
The university found itself in a state of financial emergency earlier this year, well before COVID-19 started to damage the local economy, and the picture has only become worse. Between slashing academic programs and other moves — a $600,000 cut to administrator compensation, a $500,000 cut to athletics — the university is aiming to save about $6 million annually right now. Even so, Morrison emphasized to the board, the depth of the financial emergency is so great, threats loom on the horizon. Big-time state budget cuts are coming.
"This information is exactly what we need to see, and what we should have been seeing, for years prior," Board Chairwoman Debbie Smith told her colleagues.