This year's installment of the Holiday Art Sale at Missouri Western State University will be its last as certain programs are being phased out on campus.
The art sale displays many clay items, with profits going straight toward the artists. The sale, which began on Tuesday and runs through Friday, is located at the Potter Hall Gallery on campus from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Students in the art department are helping run the sale.
Spokesman for MWSU Kent Heier said while not all Bachelor of Fine Arts programs are being phased out, the studio art major won't be available once current students in the program finish their studies.
Olivia Greer, a senior fine arts major, said the sale has gone pretty well so far, with it being busy on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. She said it is really sad that this art sale will be the last.
“Because we’ve been doing this for like four years, and it’s kinda like an annual thing,” she said. “And so, it’s bittersweet. I mean, it’s not the best environment to be in right now because everything’s shutting down. But at least this is kinda like our last hurray, I guess.”
Dayne Harman, a senior fine arts major, said that the pottery displayed for sale was made by students from a variety of classes, specifically ceramics. He said it was important to keep prices reasonable but not to undervalue the items.
Referring to it being the last art sale, Harman said it is what it is.
“It’s sad to see that happen ... because it won’t be around for the next students coming,” Harman said. “But for us, we’re graduating.”
After finishing her senior year, Greer said she wants to continue learning and doing ceramics, hopefully in graduate school.
“Ultimately, it'd be really awesome to have my own studio space and my own, like, storefront and gallery space,” she said. “That’s kind of the dream.”
Similarly to Greer, Harman looks to use his degree to work at a ceramics studio full time or find a graphic design job.
