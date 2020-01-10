Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson posed the question, “Can a student beat me in a 60-second basketball shootout for a $500 scholarship?”
It’s a question that launched the “Shoot Against the Prez” initiative, with miniature competitions being played from the end of January to late February during men and women’s basketball games at Western.
The idea is simple: Students sign up online for the opportunity to shoot against Wilson for 60 seconds. Two students will be selected for each basketball game and will shoot from the free throw line. Wilson, meanwhile, will shoot from the three-point line.
“If a student beats me, they will get a $500 scholarship (for the fall 2020 semester),” he said. “But if I end up beating the student, $500 will actually go towards our brand new Center for Service.”
The pool of winners then will be able to compete in a series of championship rounds for an entire semester’s worth of tuition.
Back in October, the university’s board of governors brought attention to the high number of scholarships as part of the university’s budgeted expenses. Scholarships are sitting at 23%, and Darrell Morrison, vice president for financial planning and administration, explained that scholarships typically should be at about 15% to 17%.
When asked whether this new “Shoot Against the Prez” initiative would hurt the university’s bottom line in this regard, Wilson stated that it wouldn’t.
“When we say scholarships, there really isn’t funding that is underneath these … We don’t call them discounts, but they are. And so as you look at the scholarships … part of what we’re doing here at Missouri Western is the money that we’re awarding, we want to have actual money underneath it. So we’re not discounting here, we’re actually raising the funds, and then we’re passing that back to the students to help them get that college degree that hopefully elevates everyone.”
Wayne Chatam, a graduate of the university, pledged $1,000 to the initiative during last Saturday’s game, which Wilson would then match. Another donor ended up pledging the same amount.
“If I get beat every single time, I’m going to have to do a really good job fundraising,” Wilson laughed.
On that note, he said the university still is looking for donors.
“We’ve got an opportunity on our website as we’re soliciting interest from students who want to take advantage of this and compete for scholarships to shoot against the prez,” he said. “On that same web page, we’ve also got a link for donations as well.”
Students and potential donors can go to gogriffons.com for more information as well as access the online sign-up sheet.
“This is another one of these initiatives in the line of, you know what, we’re the cool place to be. We’re having a lot of excitement and fun here,” Wilson said. “At Missouri Western, we care about the students. We want them to succeed. Flexibility, quality, hands-on practical stuff, and now we’ve got basketball to boot.”