Missouri Western State University’s new esports program is still in its infancy, but director and coach Christian Konczal has some big expectations.
Having hosted a town hall meeting last week, Konczal said they’re still building the program’s foundations.
Building a facility with monitors, consoles and a broadcasting station in Blum Student Union’s bookstore space is of high priority, he said, and will most likely take place over the course of this summer.
He touted a five-year plan, and much of that involves building a strong community around video games on campus. While some may come to Missouri Western exclusively for a degree related to video games or esports broadcasting, Konczal said he hopes students who discover a passion for those programs partway through their college career can jump right into the program with few hurdles.
“Moving into mid- to long-range plans, obviously we want to be competing,” he added. “We want to make sure that our clubs are growing at a steady rate and want to be hosting events on campus. That's why we're building the arena. We want to bring folks here and show off the sophistication of our program, but also show off what our students are capable of doing.”
Konczal said that inclusivity – catering to all types of players at Missouri Western – is important as well.
The top 1% of experienced students won’t be the only players involved, he said.
Video games that the program will focus on at a varsity level will be revealed within the next few months. They’ll also hold tryouts, create teams and teach each player about how to create livestreams and market themselves appropriately through the program in the coming months.
“A lot of the questions are from individuals that were like, ‘Hey, I play “Call of Duty,” but I play alone. I have my online friends who I've met in the game, but I don't know anyone here,’” Konczal said. “There were three people who had the same question about ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘League of Legends’ like, ‘I don't know, anyone who plays.’ That's the first barrier to creating the larger community here.”
And while there’s still plenty of work to be done regarding the university's esports team, Konczal said the feedback to the program has been largely positive.
“The majority of the feedback we've gotten thus far has been through our forum that we've put out online and the response has just been electrifying. We’ve gotten over 200 responses since we put it up mid December,” he said. “Getting students to fill out forms voluntarily is next to impossible. Getting over 200 over a break is phenomenal.”