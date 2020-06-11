A local couple, who have been volunteers and contributors for Missouri Western State University since 2002, have written off the campus' initial offering to a significant June 3 open records request.
Marty and Jo Anne Grey said Thursday that while they appreciate the university's "polite, professional and friendly" response to their request — which covers a number of audit reports, budget information, MWSU Foundation documents and an analysis of how and why the university's present state of financial emergency came to pass — the eight-page response is "not helpful." The request was filed with the Board of Governors under the auspices of the Missouri Sunshine Law and the U.S. Freedom of Information Act.
"Because, it didn't provide much of the information we have requested," Marty Grey said. "And the information it did provide is information that everybody already has. All they need to do is go on the internet and Google it up, because it is published, public information."
The response, which was filed by the Office of the University Vice President of Finance and Administration — headed by Darrell Morrison — fulfills the Grey requests in part, refers to procedures that will take additional time, and denies the requests in part, characterizing them as outside the "scope of the Missouri Sunshine Law." In particular, the response notes, interrogative questions are — in the university's point of view — not readily addressed within state statute.
To cover the matters that require additional time, Morrison's office wrote, "MWSU requests advance payment in the form a certified $6,200 check, before we expend additional time on this matter."
"I mean, come on, you know, if that isn't a 'Go away,' I don't know what is," Marty Grey said.
News-Press NOW reached out to the Board of Governors, who received the initial request, via chairwoman and designated spokesperson Debbie Smith, for commentary on the open-records procedure and how the university has responded. As of Thursday evening, Smith had not responded to inquiries.