Giving $1 million to a personally beloved cause, only to watch a crisis consume its financial stability anyway, stirs a man's heart.
As much as Drew Brown's massive gift in 2019 to Missouri Western State University for the benefit of the visual arts at Potter Hall made an impact, hard math is now interfering. Gov. Mike Parson has ordered an equal amount, plus at least $900,000, to be restricted on an emergency basis from Western's Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The state-appointed Board of Governors will have to decide how to deal with that and a $5 million budgetary hole at its coming meeting set for Wednesday, April 29.
As is exceedingly likely, when the Board of Governors votes to phase out dozens of academic majors and minors and show more than 60 faculty the door within two years, donors like Brown will feel a deep loss. Yet equally as profound, in Brown's case, is the resolution that this has to happen, for the sake of Missouri Western.
"We just cannot afford — and I say 'we' because it is our university, here in St. Joseph — we can't afford to have programs that are operating at a deficit," Brown said. "We just can't do it. Given the COVID-19 issue, that's affecting not only Missouri Western, but businesses and enterprises all throughout the state."
As it has been since the start of spring break in March, Western's campus is closed. Classes only continue online as a defense against the spread of COVID-19. The main "art" form in practice on campus and its surrounds might be represented by decorative Russian matryoshka dolls: Problems within problems within problems. It now lies in the hands of University President Matt Wilson and his team.
"He's definitely bit off a big chunk here," said Missouri Western booster Brian Myers, who has served on the St. Joseph City Council since 2018. "And I do think we have the best person available for the job. It's unfortunate, but from what I understand, President Wilson came in to a university with basically no reserves. No reserves, $5 million deficit — obviously, cuts have to be made. It's imperative we save this institution for our community."
There are two silver linings to this for Brown: His $1 million donation is unrestricted, so the Potter Hall project is on hold while Wilson's office searches far and wide for savings and new revenues wherever they might be found. The second is his trust in Wilson and in the institution. There might, hypothetically, be cause to wonder if a seven-figure commitment — made before a big leadership transition — stirred doubts after the previous leadership team left. There is no sign of that here.
"My guidance was the university should put the $1 million to its best use, as it so determined," Brown said. "I did not ask for a building. I did not put any strictures on it whatsoever."
Wilson alluded to how the university will re-direct this funding in a recent interview with News-Press NOW.
"So I mean, in terms of the (Potter Hall) annex, no, that is not, we don't plan on moving forward with the annex, even if the programs were to stay in place at this point in time," Wilson said. "So the annex was designed and such that the price tag on that would have been double the amount of money that has been raised over the last five to 10 years for that project."
As with so many things, the final destination of the funds? To be determined.
"It'd be going towards something," Wilson said.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.