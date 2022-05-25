Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan follows through on a shot during the NCAA Division II Central Regional in a 2021 file photo. MWSU Athletic Director Andrew Carter said the new simulator will help the school recruit high-level golfers.
The Missouri Western State University golf program looks to take another step forward this fall with the addition of a golf simulator.
At a press conference Tuesday, the school announced that one of its racquetball courts located inside of Looney Complex will be converted into a “state-of-the-art” golf simulator starting in the fall of this year. According to layout plans provided by Missouri Western, the university is looking to establish an “Indoor Golf Practice Facility” in the future, which will have two sim stations, a lounge area and a putting green.
“This is a project funded by numerous and generous donors throughout this community and Missouri Western family. Right now the racquetball courts still look like a racquetball court, but it’s in development now, so we’re excited to see that development over the next few months,” said Ryan Menley, director of creative content and video production, in a press conference Tuesday.
The project is set to cost roughly $55,000 in total. For now, the simulator will only be available to student-athletes on the golf team.
The news of the project comes at the same time as Missouri Western coach Greg Dillon announced his retirement after nine years as head coach of the Griffon men's and women's golf teams.
“The golf simulator is the last piece of the puzzle that completes the Greg Dillon-era at Missouri Western,” Menley said.
Athletic Director Andrew Carter on Tuesday said the announcement of this new technology “really puts them in the game” in terms of being able to recruit more high-level golfers to join the program.
“The student-athletes we want to recruit hit in these all year round. They’re used to this level of technology of getting that immediate feedback so they can continue to hone their swing. It’s gonna be a great time-saver and space-saver and repetition opportunity for our student-athletes. This is what they’re used to,” Carter said.
