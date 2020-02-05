St. Joseph’s population grew following the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, and the newcomer was named after one of the game's star players.
Ricky and Cheyenne Martin are his proud parents.
“His name’s Korbin Wayne Mahomes Martin, Wayne’s after me and Mahomes is after our MVP,” Ricky Martin said. “(Korbin’s) my most valuable asset.”
Korbin is the third kid for the Martin family. His older sisters are Kenley, 3, and Kaycee, 5.
“I'm a die-hard Chiefs' fan, and my wife named our first one, but I named the second one. Her name is Kaycee, after my Chiefs,” Martin said.
Ricky and Cheyenne Martin met at Lafayette High School seven years ago when Ricky Martin was playing defensive tackle for the football team.
The youngest in the family, Korbin, was born Feb. 3 and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Mosaic Life Care staff placed him in a Chiefs blanket, and let the family take the blanket home with the newborn.
Ricky Martin's stepfather was a “diehard Chiefs fan,” but his mother is a Broncos fan, although Martin believes she may be slowly becoming a Chiefs fan.
“She loves Patrick Mahomes,” Martin said. “She said (Korbin) is my little Mahomie.”
Martin has attended Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University every year and he hopes the team returns this upcoming summer.
Since Korbin was born the day after Super Bowl, he will not be able to say he was alive for the Chiefs win, but his father has a solution to the problem. He believes the Chiefs will be back for another one.
"Oh most definitely," Martin said. "I think that Pat will bring us another one, hopefully next year, but I'm saying within the next five years."