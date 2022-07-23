PEOPLE AT FAMILY FUN DAY

community members joined players from the St. Joseph Mustangs players Saturday for a family fun day at Illuminate Entertainment.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Saturday was Mustangs Family Fun Day at Illuminate Entertainment, and many of the St. Joseph Mustangs players were in attendance to sign autographs and join the activities.

St. Joseph resident Marley Meek hadn't met any mustangs players but it was exciting to know they also were participating, she said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

