Saturday was Mustangs Family Fun Day at Illuminate Entertainment, and many of the St. Joseph Mustangs players were in attendance to sign autographs and join the activities.St. Joseph resident Marley Meek hadn't met any mustangs players but it was exciting to know they also were participating, she said."We get to watch them on the field and then we get to, like, actually see them and get to, like, say hi to them. And just find that kind of interesting."Activities at the event included mini golf, axe throwing and arcade games.
