St. Joseph city officials have confirmed that Administrative Services Assistant Director Beau Musser has resigned from his job.
Musser has twice spoken out against alleged poor financial practices and insufficiencies in at City Hall, once in an email to City Manager Bruce Woody and Mayor Bill McMurray, and again in a letter to the State Auditor's office.
He is also brought forth financial concerns at the St. Joseph School District, where he served as CFO before being hired by the city. The issues he raised lead to a federal investigation of the district.
City Manager Bruce Woody said Musser's resignation officially went into effect on March 27.