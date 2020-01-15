St. Joseph’s assistant director of administrative services has sent a lengthy letter to the Missouri State Auditor’s office alleging poor financial practices at City Hall.
Beau Musser is the former CFO for the St. Joseph School District. He uncovered financial irregularities that led to a state audit by then Missouri State Auditor Tom Schweich.
Musser, now assistant director of administrative services at City Hall, emailed Mayor Bill McMurray and City Manager Bruce Woody in August about concerns over city finances and accounting practices.
On Tuesday, Musser sent a similar email to audit officials, including State Auditor Nicole Galloway, and the entire City Council.
“After nearly four months, nothing meaningful has transpired to fix these problems and worse yet, I was removed from supervising the activities on which I blew the whistle,” Musser wrote.
Musser told News-Press NOW that he was out of town and unavailable to comment, but his nearly seven-page email to the auditors discusses internal control issues and financial concerns regarding sewer billing, sales tax revenue, general accounting practices and more.
He wrote that an internal audit showed that nearly 25% of all new sewer tap connections did not receive a bill, and exception report issues coupled with other poor billing practices could mean more than $2.5 million could have been lost between the 2017 and 2019 fiscal years.
“Annual sewer revenue continues to fall $1 million short of the annual amount we should be receiving based on the city’s own Annual Sewer Rate Study,” Musser wrote.
Back in September, Woody told News-Press NOW that sewer billing had seen some issues.
“The utility billing is a concern and I’m seriously considering whether or not outsourcing our billing might be a way to be more efficient,” he said at the time.
At that time, Director of Administrative Services Tom Mahoney said the issue is being resolved and more customers are being added to the billing list.
At a Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Audit Committee meeting in November, Musser told News-Press NOW that “significant improvements have been made” in sewer billing and around 120 customers had been added that weren’t previously getting billed.
Musser’s email to Galloway’s office also alleges misappropriation of sales tax revenue regarding a 1% street maintenance tax passed in 1979 that brings in around $12 million annually.
“For Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020, $0 was allocated to large street improvement projects,” Musser wrote. “Ultimately, the sales tax revenue (70% of $12 million) is being diverted to the general fund to help cover the city’s deficit spending that has taken place the last three or four fiscal years.”
The memo mentions that the city has a “significant budget deficit” this fiscal year, despite reports to the City Council that the budget was balanced.
An entire section of the memo is dedicated to alleged failures to report critical information to the council, which include inadequate audit information.
“The city went three fiscal years without bringing the auditor in to present this information,” Musser wrote. “During this timeframe, the city’s general fund unassigned balance went from nearly $13,218,788 to $4,906,522. Ideal reserves for the city would be closer to $20 million or $25 million.”
On Tuesday, not long after Musser sent his email, Councilmember Brian Myers emailed the rest of the council expressing a desire to have a resolution drawn up to request a forensic audit from the state auditor.
“If there exists any malfeasance, then we must fulfill our fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of St. Joseph, and identify and correct those malfeasances,” Myers wrote. “And if there is not, then we are able to show that our financial house is in order. In my opinion, we have nothing to lose.”
Myers told News-Press NOW that he considers an audit a win-win, as it could find areas that could be improved, or could find that everything is already running correctly.
“When you have a high-ranking member of city staff express concerns to the elected officials — whose job it is to oversee everything at the city level — then it needs to be taken seriously,” Myers said.
McMurray said he takes financial matters seriously and would like to have a work session to look over the concerns. A work session is being scheduled for next week.
Musser’s memo also raises concerns over TIF accounting, the public safety fund, certain departmental accounts, enterprise funds and more.
Back in September, both Mahoney and Woody stated that some of these concerns are a matter of difference of opinion and do not reflect any losses of actual revenue.
Mahoney said previous audits found no major issues with the city’s finances.
In an email sent to News-Press NOW on Wednesday, Woody said he agrees with some of Musser’s statements, but disagrees with others.
“Mr. Musser’s letter contains numerous items he has raised previously, many of which have been discussed with the City Council and/or the Mayor’s Audit Committee,” Woody wrote. “It is important to know that the letter contains a mixture of fact, misrepresentation or misunderstanding and rumor.”
Woody said city staff will be meeting with the council to discuss the matter.
“The City Council will be meeting soon to hear a presentation responding to the letter, addressing corrective action where necessary, and refuting inaccuracies and falsehoods,” Woody said. “However, he has not provided sufficient detail or facts for a number of the items that appear to have no merit, are unsubstantiated, and/or are patently false.”
The state auditor’s office confirmed it received Musser’s memo and that it is under review.