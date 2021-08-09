It’s a happy coincidence that the Museums Association of St. Joseph brought back its trading card program as the hobby is making a comeback.
“We had no idea that was happening. It just kind of worked out in our favor,” Daniel Johnson, executive director at the Robidoux Row Museum, said.
Offering 14 cards for a variety of museums, both in and around St. Joseph, the organization said it’s aiming to rope in visitors who are often hard to reach.
“We found that with the families with kids, it’s kind of giving them that motivating factor of ‘Hey, there is something your kids can engage with. Because all of our museums have engaging subject matters for kids,” Johnson said.
The trading cards are available at museums ranging from the Agency Ford Museum in Agency, Missouri, to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion.
“We recognize a lot of people that come to town know the Pony Express and know just Jesse James, but don’t necessarily know that we have 13 museums in St. Joseph,” Beth Conway, communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.
Each card features artwork or photos from the museum and interesting facts about the structure and its history on the back.
“Our’s is based on one of our favorite artists here at the museum, Mary Cassatt. And we’re actually going to do an after-hour program (on Aug. 17) based on Mary Cassatt and her art,” Alex Asher, director of education at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, said.
Like the hobby of collecting trading cards, the program isn’t new to the area. In 2011, six local museums launched the program with pictures of different figures of St. Joseph, including Aunt Jemima and Joseph Robidoux.
For the new iteration of the card program, Johnson said they wanted to bring in more museums to give people a more well-rounded experience.
“There’s kind of been this one or two museum-visit mentality, especially when you’re coming with kids,” Johnson said. “It’s been much easier for them to say, ‘Hey, I need to get all the trading cards.’ In fact, we had a young man and his sister come in yesterday with their grandmother who had said that they had gone to two or three other museums. And before I even get the cards out, they were going ‘Oh, can we have our trading card?’”
During the past year, trading cards of all types, from sports cards to tabletop games and collectibles, like Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, have seen a surge in popularity. Auction sites like eBay and StockX have reported billions of dollars in sales for cards in the first half of 2021.
Johnson said that wasn’t on the Museums Association’s mind when they decided to bring the program back.
“We started the planning process back in March of this year, and then it kind of worked out right, when we finished ... It was kind of that moment where everyone’s like, ‘Hey, go buy trading cards.’ We were like ‘Okay, this works out great,” he said.
For Johnson, he said that kids take to statistics on cards like information sponges. He hopes that these will help provide them with some fun insight into the city they’re either living in or visiting.
“We hope they get the experience to be able to see all St. Joseph has to offer and in our surrounding communities,” he said. “(We hope kids are) learning more about St. Joseph and putting it in a more positive light for them and for their future.”
The trading cards are free with every paid visit to each of the participating museums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.