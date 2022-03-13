With the click of a button, pieces of the St. Joseph Museums’ vast collection will get to see the light of day.
Staff and volunteers at the museum are working to digitize historic collections, many of which are generally kept in storage, and place them online for easier access. Sara Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, said these items now are available to researchers.
“With COVID, we discovered that we had way more research requests than we had had previously,” she said. “It was getting very difficult for our staff to field all of those research requests.”
Museum staff members are using a program called CatalogIt for the digitizing process, which involves the use of cell phones. Wilson said this program is efficient and has caused a “transformative difference” in the organization.
“And we’ve been so thankful to have many, many volunteers that are helping us with that,” Wilson said.
She said it is fun to see hundreds of items being digitized daily.
“Currently at the St. Joseph Museums, we have only about 3% of our objects that we care for ... on display,” Wilson said. “Which means that the rest of that, almost 200,000 items, is in storage. And CatalogIt has allowed us to start making all of those things that we care for in storage accessible to the general public, which is really, really exciting.”
Sarah Ben-Ezra, collections and archives manager of the St. Joseph Museums, said another advantage to CatalogIt is that it allows volunteers to work from home, especially when considering COVID.
“With this, if something like (COVID) happens again, which I hope it doesn’t, they’ll be able to work from home,” Ben-Ezra said.
Ben-Ezra said that the digitization process has become a big deal not only for the St. Joseph Museums but others like it across the globe. Ben-Ezra said that the St. Joseph Museums’ digitizing process has gained a lot of national attention through different museum associations, such as the Association of Midwest Museums and History Associates Incorporated.
Some of the collections focus on geology, comparative baskets, Native American history and St. Joseph’s history. Collections also come from the many museums of St. Joseph, such as the Glore Psychiatric Museum, the Black Archives Museum and the Edmond Eckel Museum.
A link to the catalog hub can be found on the St. Joseph Museums website, www.stjosephmuseum.org, under the research tab.
At the moment, Ben-Ezra said that there are about 45,000 digitized items available to the public.
“We’ve been doing a pretty great job,” she said. “Our volunteers and our interns have been doing tremendous work and hopefully we can get everything online. We hope.”
