February serves as a time for education and celebration with Black History Month throughout the United States.
In St. Joseph, one place in particular offers a spot to learn more about the community's history in the city.
“Our Black Archives Museum is open every day, and it showcases everything from slavery to Civil Rights and a little bit beyond that time period,” said Sara Parks, programming, events and volunteer manager with the St. Joseph Museums. “We have already had multiple schools booking tours with us.”
The museum, which is part of the St. Joseph Museums complex at 3406 Frederick Ave., offers an opportunity for people to learn about another part of the St. Joseph community, she said.
“We sometimes have multigenerational families come out during the month and bring the whole family,” Parks said. “It’s a place to learn about St. Joseph’s Black community and seeing families come together is always neat.”
One popular part of the museum includes a display on Coleman Hawkins, also known as “The Father of the Tenor Sax.” He was born in St. Joseph and grew up playing for groups around Kansas City. He went on to play with greats such as Red Allen and Roy Eldridge and was inducted into the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame in 1982.
His legacy lives on with an 8-foot-tall bronze statue of him playing the guitar in Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The gazebo next to the statue is used for an annual jazz festival each summer.
Over the next several weeks, the St. Joseph School District, Rolling Hills Library and the St. Joseph Museums will be working together to hold various events recognizing the achievements of African-American citizens locally.
“We will be partnering with the library on Feb. 19 for a film screening of 'True Justice,'” Parks said. “The film is for a more mature audience but we still have various things planned that are kid-friendly.”
For younger people, one option is the American Girl Doll Club, which will be exploring the history of Addy Walker, a fictional historical character representing times of struggle and hope during the 1860s in America. That event is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Each year the Black Archives Hall of Fame welcomes two new members of the community who have made exceptional contributions to the city. This year’s recipients are Ecy Bullock and James Dodd. A ceremony to honor them will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the museum.
