In a typical year, winter is the time for the Pony Express National Museum to fill its halls with wonder and cheer.
With COVID-19 numbers remaining high in the area, organizers are having to re-think some of its biggest indoor gatherings of the year.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Cindy Daffron, executive director for the museum.
This week, the museum announced it would have to postpone its popular “Tuesday Night Talks” events for the second time. Instead of February, organizers are planning to move the series to April.
“We said, ‘Let’s just wait and see if (in) March, it can kind of take a plateau and go down and continue, then we would feel like April was a good time for it,’” Daffron said. “April 3 is the museum’s anniversary, so we’re thinking about doing it in conjunction with that.”
The weekly series brings in speakers to talk about local history and typically draws more than 100 people per week. In 2021, the event went virtual, re-running past speeches on the Pony Express Museum’s website. Daffron said while that worked in a pinch, organizers wanted to avoid doing it again.
“So many people said, ‘Can’t you just please (have it in person)? ... So we said, ‘OK, let’s just postpone it,’” Daffron said.
With COVID-19 cases staying in the triple-digit range in the area, the museum also is looking at plans for its Free Family Day. Held in February, the event welcomes hundreds of people to the museum to take part in interactive classes and activities. Much like “Tuesday Night Talks,” it was an online-only format in 2021. While Daffron said the goal remains to have the event in person, the date of when it will happen is being discussed.
“We’re processing what we want to do. At this point. I don’t really want to abandon it, but I don’t know how I can successfully do it with so many people and do it safe. You’ve got people that travel the museum, and then you’ve got families that have lots of children,” she said.
While the staff has been diligent about spacing and cleanliness, the size of a typical Free Family Day crowd is tough to keep up those practices.
“When you look at the 800 to 1,200 people who traditionally come, they’re just all over the place and touching everything,” Daffron said.
While the museum remains open, the winter is typically a down time for them, allowing them to clean more often and giving its visitors space to enjoy its exhibits. At times, the museum has had to take measures to limit contact between its staff and guests, like having customers call the office to get access to the museum.
“They’re like, ‘We’re from Illinois,’ or, ‘We’re from South Dakota,’ or ‘We’re from New York,’ and we’re not going to be back here. Will you please let us in?’ They came in and go, ‘Well, thanks for not letting us miss out on this,’” Daffron said.
To see that people are still showing up gives Daffron hope. Staying optimistic, she’s looking forward to some good news as the museum’s board discusses the Free Family Day date, as well as praying for lower COVID-19 numbers in the spring.
“We’re booking rooms and doing things in April and May. Teachers are calling getting things set up. So it’s kind of exciting to plan toward what feels like closer to a normal,” she said. “At the same time, we’re happy to be able to just be here when there’s not a lot of people.”
The Pony Express National Museum is located at 914 Penn St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
