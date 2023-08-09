A local nonprofit has started raising funds to obtain a privately-owned bed and breakfast to ensure its preservation.
The Shakespeare Chateau building has been a home, a bed and breakfast, it’s been abandoned, renovated and now reopened as a bed and breakfast again, thanks to Isobel McGowan and the Shakespeare Chateau Guild, a nonprofit that aims to preserve and maintain historic sites in St. Joseph.
The group is working to buy the mansion, along with its adjoining property at 819 Hall Street, to prevent further damage resulting from neglect of the homes.
This historic mansion, built in 1885, has been a monument to St. Joseph, along with many other classical homes. The group believes the key to ensuring St. Joseph’s prosperous future is by preserving the town’s rich history.
“These buildings can contribute to the future,” McGowan said, the current owner and innkeeper of the property. “These can become our future. The motto of the Shakespeare Chateau Guild is ... ‘What is past is prologue.’ So everything from the past really is telling you what can be in the future.”
McGowan purchased the home in 2012 and has since worked to restore its charm, from repairing the original 47 stained glass windows to rehabilitating the wooden floors.
The Shakespeare Chateau Guild hopes to use the properties to create a beacon for preservation, education and community development.
“It’s so vital to the economic prosperity and thriving of St Joseph to preserve what is our identity,” McGowan said. “And if we lose it, if we tear it down to replace it with what, a parking lot or maybe a low-slung cinder block building? Nobody comes from out of town to see the next Home Depot.
”They do come from out of town to see this and that’s what makes this so extraordinary,” McGowan continued. “It is the identity of St. Joseph. And if we tear down our identity, what do we have left?”
The group will host an open house of the two properties Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. St. Joseph residents are encouraged to attend to learn about the nonprofit.
