The centerpiece of the museum is the Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft Muriel, which was named after Earhart’s younger sister. This plane is identical to the plane that Earhart flew on her final flight before her disappearance.
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will open to the public on Friday. It is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in Atchison, Kansas.
Riley Funk | News-Press NOW
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will open to the public on Friday. It is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in Atchison, Kansas.
Riley Funk | News-Press NOW
The centerpiece of the museum is the Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft Muriel, which was named after Earhart’s younger sister. This plane is identical to the plane that Earhart flew on her final flight before her disappearance.
The long-awaited Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will officially open its doors to the public on Friday.
The $17 million project will allow patrons to have an interactive, hands-on experience with various parts of Earhart’s life through state-of-the-art technology.
The centerpiece of the museum is the Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft Muriel, which was named after Earhart’s younger sister. This plane is identical to the plane that Earhart flew on her final flight before her disappearance.
The museum is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in her hometown of Atchison, Kansas. The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for children. For an additional $5, patrons have the opportunity to pilot a virtual reality flight.
News-Press NOW will be at the event and will have a full story on the opening on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.