Amelia Earhart Airport

Hundreds visited the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, on its opening day to learn about her life in a creative way. 

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum (copy)

The entrance to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum which opened to the public on Friday. It is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in Atchison, Kansas.

The $17 million project allows patrons to have an interactive experience with various parts of Earhart’s life through state-of-the-art technology.

Muriel (copy)

The centerpiece of the museum is the Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft Muriel, which was named after Earhart’s younger sister. This is only one of 14 of these aircrafts that were ever made. This plane is identical to the plane that Earhart flew on her final flight before her disappearance.
Senator Roger Marshall

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall gives remarks during the dedication of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum on Friday. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.