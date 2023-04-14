Hundreds visited the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, on its opening day to learn about her life in a creative way.
The $17 million project allows patrons to have an interactive experience with various parts of Earhart’s life through state-of-the-art technology.
Many companies assisted in making this project a reality, including Dimensional Innovations, which helps make the museum experience hands-on. It also allows patrons to participate in a virtual reality flight.
Jacque Pregont, the treasurer of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, said the idea behind the setup of the museum is to be educational and fun.
"There is technology everywhere. Every activation has some kind of technology. There's so many fun things to do, but you can learn from all of them," Pregont said.
Pregont also noted the importance of the museum being located in Earhart's hometown of Atchison, Kansas.
"Amelia obviously was born here, and personally, I feel like this place had her happiest memories. Amelia didn't have a great life. People think that, misconstrue that," Pregont said. "Amelia wasn't just a pilot ... she was willing to work so hard for what she wanted and how many careers she had over the life, just most of them, to make her dreams come true."
The centerpiece of the museum is the Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft Muriel, which was named after Earhart’s younger sister. It is one of only 14 of these aircraft that were ever made. This plane is identical to the plane that Earhart flew on her final flight before her disappearance.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, who is from Kansas, was in attendance on Friday. He said the opening of this museum is a huge achievement for the city and the state.
"I'm not sure who I'm prouder of today ... Amelia Earhart being a Kansan or just Atchison, Kansas," Marshall said. "What they've done here, I think is the most amazing STEM museum I've ever seen. I think this is a place where kids are going to come to become patriots.
Marshall said the legacy of Earhart is long-lasting and continues to be an inspiration to all.
"When you think about Amelia, she was not just a great female pilot, she was a great American pilot. Way ahead of her time," Marshall said. "I think that's what opened the doors for so many young, young ladies that have been told, 'Well, maybe you shouldn't pursue science, maybe you shouldn't pursue engineering, maybe you shouldn't become an astronaut.' They can look at Amelia and say, 'Hey, she did this almost 100 years ago, we can do this too.'"
Many students from various Atchison schools attended the opening. Students from Atchison Elementary, Trinity Lutheran School and St. Benedict's Catholic School all joined together to sing the National Anthem during the dedication.
Hayden Harris, a fourth grade student from Atchison Elementary School, said the story of Earhart inspires her, especially since Earhart is from her hometown.
"When she was getting told no and that she wasn't able to do something, then she had to overcome that ... then she becomes the first woman to fly solo all across the Atlantic Ocean ... I think that's really cool," Harris said.
Aaden Barnhart, another fourth grade student from Atchison Elementary School, enjoyed his experience at the grand opening.
"It was very pleasant because I will be one of the only people in the world to get to experience the opening of the Amelia Earhart Museum," Barnhart said.
The museum is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport. The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for children. For an additional $5, patrons have the opportunity to pilot a virtual reality flight.
Pregont said she hopes those that walk through the doors of the museum feel inspired by Earhart's story and apply that to their own lives.
"We want to encourage and inspire, and we want to talk about Amelia's dream. And she followed her dream to the bitter end. And that's what we hope that people will do," Pregont said. "Find your dream and then don't be afraid to follow it, knowing that you're going to have to work hard to get there."
