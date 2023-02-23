An upcoming event at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion will not only introduce people to the building’s impressive architecture and rich history, but it also will let them meet some of the building’s oldest tenants.
On March 4, St. Joseph Museums is hosting Wyeth-Tootle Mansion After Hours. At the beginning of the night, guests will get a brief lesson on the mansion and its history. Then, paranormal investigator Kathy Parks and The Boo Crew will lead a professional investigation through the mansion.
St. Joseph Museums Executive Director Sara Wilson said this is the first after-hours event at the mansion.
“It’s a beautiful 43-room, historic house that was built in 1879, and it’s been around for a while,” Wilson said. “It’s seen a lot of things and it should be kind of fun, kind of spooky, kind of interesting. I bet the people who come will learn a lot and have a great experience.”
Wilson said they have received lots of public interest in the paranormal in St. Joseph. The museum has previously done private rentals of buildings, but public paranormal tours are relatively new, including an event at the Glore Psychiatric Museum.
“I think any time that you have a building or a site that has been around for a while, it just carries some energy and people tend to have some pretty interesting experiences at these sites,” Wilson said. “We do have tourists that come from all over the world to come experience what St. Joe has to offer in terms of some paranormal experiences.”
While Wilson sticks more to the history side of the mansion, she said there are some parts of the building she finds most intriguing. This includes the third floor of the building, where she said the Wyeths would host phantom balls.
The third floor is also home to the tower room, which is not usually open to visitors. Wilson said guests at Wyeth-Tootle Mansion After Hours will have special access to parts of the mansion, including the tower room and the basement.
She said many previous residents have died in the building, including Milton Tootle Jr., so there is lots of history inside the building. She said the Wyeths and the Tootles are both important families in St. Joseph’s history, and the mansion is an example of the wealth earned during westward expansion.
She hopes events like these inspire people to learn more about St. Joseph’s history.
“We just hope that they come out and have a great time and enjoy the mansion and maybe have a little bit of a ghost experience,” Wilson said.
Wyeth-Tootle Mansion After Hours is happening from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on March 4. Tickets are $100 a person and can be purchased at stjosephmuseum.org. The event is limited to 30 guests. The mansion is located at 1100 Charles St.
