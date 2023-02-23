Wyeth-Tootle tower room

Executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, Sara Wilson, said guests will have special access to certain areas of the mansion, including the tower room.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

An upcoming event at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion will not only introduce people to the building’s impressive architecture and rich history, but it also will let them meet some of the building’s oldest tenants.

On March 4, St. Joseph Museums is hosting Wyeth-Tootle Mansion After Hours. At the beginning of the night, guests will get a brief lesson on the mansion and its history. Then, paranormal investigator Kathy Parks and The Boo Crew will lead a professional investigation through the mansion.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.