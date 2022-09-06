After dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic for the past couple of years, local museums are making a comeback.
Sara Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, said numbers were great this summer and staff members expect to see them continue to rise.
“Well, this summer was much better than the COVID years. We definitely saw a great increase in traffic coming through the St. Joseph Museums," Wilson said. "We have three sites, actually one here at Frederick Avenue, which is our St. Joseph Museum complex. We also have the Wyeth Tootle Mansion, and then we operate a free site at East Hills mall. At all of our locations, we've seen increased attendance, which was much appreciated and really welcome after those very, very, very slow pandemic years."
The museums have been hard at work trying to get customers back, and some even have new exhibits.
The St. Joseph Museums complex on Frederick Avenue has a new exhibit in the doll museum, and a new sensory exhibit is almost ready in the Glore Psychiatric Museum.
Gary Chilcote, director of the Patee House Museum and the Jesse James Home, said he also has some exhibits in the works.
“We have the third floor open now and we have an exhibit up there on Tom Edison and his inventions. And we're working on a couple more rooms up there that are going to be added as well. And it's already open to the public,” Chilcote said.
Wilson said it’s important to have the community’s support because of the history that the museums highlight.
“We continue to need our community support. We did have some really rough couple of years. So we're trying to still kind of dig our way out of that. We would appreciate everybody coming out to see the new exhibits that we're doing and, really, just support the museums. Support your local museums,” Wilson said.
Chilcote said support is important at the Patee House as well because the facility relies on the community to stay open and alive.
“For one thing, we're not city-, county-, state- or federal-funded. There are city-funded ones, but we don’t. So we have to depend on their admission fees,” Chilcote said.
