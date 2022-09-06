New exhibits coming to local museums

The museums in St. Joseph have been working endlessly to bring their attendance numbers back up, and one of the ways that they've accomplished that is by bringing new exhibits.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

After dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic for the past couple of years, local museums are making a comeback.

Sara Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, said numbers were great this summer and staff members expect to see them continue to rise.

