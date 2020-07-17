References to two deceased members of the DeKalb County law enforcement community during a murder trial this week brought up emotional memories for former colleagues.
The trial that saw Kenneth Wykert convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of ex-girlfriend Leah Dawson brought up recollections for those involved in investigating the case.
Former DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark, who died last month in a car crash while on duty, and Cameron Police Department Investigator I.B. Fugate, who also died within the last year, were both heavily involved in the search for Dawson and investigating the case.
Current DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman, who currently wears a black line across his badge to honor Clark, he said the trial definitely created emotions.
"This is one of our last cases we've had where their (Clark and Fugate) hands were in it, and it's been kind of emotional for us all to get through it," Keesaman said. "I'm glad that we're through this and I know that Sheriff Clark would be very pleased with how we've done."
Keesaman said that he was glad Dawson's family got justice. He said the case was a tough one with a lot of leads, and although the defense argued law enforcement had tunnel vision in the investigation, he believes they did as well as they could.
"We had numerous leads coming out all over the place," Keesaman said. "We would follow the leads that evidence was pointing us to and the investigation led us to go through other agencies that help and I can't be more than grateful for the hard work other agencies did."
The sheriff's department and other agencies found Dawson's body in an advanced state of decomposition on land Wykert's family owned. Keesaman said Dawson was a loving girl who will be remembered by many in the community.