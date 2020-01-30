A St. Joseph man charged with second-degree murder will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Justin Appleberry was charged with the murder of 74-year-old Louis Nold in October of 2016. Appleberry is accused of entering Nold’s home and shooting him.
On Thursday morning, Appleberry went before Judge Patrick Robb and pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Appleberry has undergone several mental exams throughout his time in custody.
Robb accepted Appleberry’s plea and ordered to have him committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.