Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday has filed a criminal charge after a stabbing late Sunday night.
Nicholas Piper, 32, faces second degree murder.
The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of South 14th street just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Holliday's office.
"The suspect entered the apartment of the victim armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest," Holliday said in the release.
The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Piper is scheduled for an arraignment in front of Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart on April 29 at 8:30 a.m.
