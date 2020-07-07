A murder charge has been filed after a shooting in Fairfax, Missouri, that left one person dead on Monday.
The second-degree murder charge was filed late Monday against David Bradbury, 55, whose listed address is in the same building where the shooting occurred.
William Hull, 72, is named as the victim in a probable cause statement.
"Upon arrival, officers observed a white male (Hull) lying on the ground in front of the residence, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound," Charles Wright, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, wrote in a court filing.
According to police, Bradbury was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff.
An Atchison County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon during the incident, but Bradbury only sustained minor injuries.
According to Missouri law, a person commits second-degree murder if they "knowingly cause the death of another person," or kills someone with the purpose of causing "serious physical injury."
A second-degree murder charge also can occur when someone causes the death of another while committing a felony. No other charges have been brought against Bradbury, and a motive for the crime is unclear.
Bradbury is to be held without bond, according to the text of the arrest warrant filed against him.
His next court appearance hasn't been set, according to online court records.