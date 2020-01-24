A local woman who was convicted of a 2012 murder will be back in a Buchanan County courtroom Tuesday morning for a retrial in the case.
Angela Henderson, also known as Angela Mollett, was convicted in 2014 in the death of Clinton “Sam” Justice and won an appeal that will allow the case to be reheard. In 2014, she received a life sentence for second-degree murder, 25 years for armed criminal action and three years for tampering with evidence at that time.
Dwight Scroggins, who was then the Buchanan County prosecutor, alleged Henderson had visited Justice on Dec. 7, 2012, with her son, Joshua Mollett, and boyfriend, Kim Keith. Keith, who pleaded guilty to taking part in the murder, testified that Henderson had been attempting to get money from Justice to buy drugs.
At the 2014 trial, Keith testified that when Justice told Henderson he would not pay for the drugs, she and Mollett killed him.
“[She] looked at [Mollett] and went like that (demonstrating), and [Mollett] got up, walked behind the [Victim], pulled his head back, and when [Mollett] did that, [Henderson] went and cut him from side to side on the throat,” court records recall of his testimony.
Both Mollett and Henderson denied the allegations, instead pointing the finger at Keith. Mollett allegedly told investigators he had seen Keith stab Justice while Henderson denied being involved in the murder.
Henderson’s cellmate at the Buchanan County Jail, Kelli Hoard, testified that Henderson had told her she was present for the stabbing, but it was Keith who had killed Justice.
Hoard’s testimony was later called into question when she wrote a letter to the prosecutor attempting to recant her testimony. Henderson claims that the prosecutor also omitted a letter in which Hoard had said she would do anything to help her own case.
This is one of several issues Henderson pointed to in her appeal to the Missouri Court of Appeals, along with jury instructions that linked her alleged crime of possession of a controlled substance to her murder charge.
On May 29, 2018, the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled that Henderson’s convictions should be reversed and the case was remanded for a new trial. Soon after the decision was made, Justice’s family spoke with News-Press NOW to discuss their feelings about the new trial.
"She gets another shot at walking free ... I don’t see the fairness in this to our family," said Justice's daughter, Rachel Gross, in an interview in May 2018. "We have to go through a new jury selection, a new trial process. We have to hear the details of our dad's death again.”
That trial is set to begin on Tuesday morning, and many of the original witnesses could testify after being subpoenaed, including Mollett, who was declared incompentent in his own case.
Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie will be prosecuting the case this time around, while Henderson will be represented by Jarret Johnson of the Jarret Johnson Law Firm in Kansas City.
Judge Dan Kellogg, who oversaw the jury trial in 2012, will hold the same position during this trial, which is scheduled for four days.