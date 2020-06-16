The St. Joseph's Municipal Court will begin issuing warrants for the arrest of those who fail to appear in court beginning on July 1.
Many court dates previously were postponed because of COVID-19. Those who need to reschedule a court date can contact the municipal division at 816-271-4686.
"If they do call, we're gonna reset them for a different date," John Boeh, the municipal court judge for St. Joseph, said. "But they either get to call or come in. We just can't let these cases go away, obviously."
Boeh said he's expecting a large backlog of cases due to the pandemic. Buchanan County Presiding Judge Dan Kellogg has agreed to hear some municipal cases if needed, according to Boeh.
"Most people called and said they needed a new date," Boeh said. "And those were reset, but some people have not called and it's their obligation to call because they know they have an outstanding matter that needs to be handled by the court."
"As soon as they call, we're going to reset them," he said.
However, if those with court dates don't contact the court by July 1, they will be subject to an arrest warrant.
"We're not going to issue warrants until July 1 because this is has been a situation that's been a little confusing for people," Boeh said. "And we want everyone to know what's going on so they don't accidentally get picked up on a warrant."
The municipal court began hearing some cases on June 1. Boeh said because of the court's location inside the Buchanan County Courthouse, deputies have been able to limit the number of people inside at any one time.
A list of people with warrants for their arrest from the St. Joseph Municipal Court is available online at stjoemo.info/555/Docket-and-Warrants.