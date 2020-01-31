A multivehicle accident on southbound Interstate 29 near mile marker 34.2 shut down traffic on both lanes Friday night. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m.
The right lanes of both southbound and northbound I-29 between Faucett and Dearborn, Missouri, already had been closed since 5 p.m. due to a planned bridge demolition over the weekend.
The accident resulted in no major injuries although traffic was reduced to a near stop on I-29.
A vehicle was pulling a trailer going south on I-29 when it struck another vehicle. Highway Patrol said there were no injuries. The accident blocked up traffic as the highway had switched to one lane for bridge repair.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H said the highway will resume diverting traffic for the scheduled bridge repair
Traffic reopened around 9:15 p.m.