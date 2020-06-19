Four new locations for senior living are under construction in St. Joseph.
The locations include an Americare Senior Living Facility at Gene Field and Bishop roads, which will include an assisted-living building with 30 units, a building for memory-care patients with 32 units, and an independent-living building with 14 cottages, according to a News-Press Now article in September 2019.
Another location will be Woodbine Meadows, managed by Fairway Management. It will be on Woodbine Road next to the Suddenlink building. The facility is listed on Fairway Management's website to have one- and two-bedroom options and will be coming soon.
The third location is named St. Charles Place, and is an income-based senior living facility at 3204 Pear St. Rent will range from $185 to $550, according to a News-Press NOW report in September.
The fourth location is a living facility constructed on land bought from Buchanan County next to the Family YMCA off of Belt Highway. The company Calamar has started to level the land for a senior living facility.
St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lilly said there is a demand in the community for these facilities, as it is becoming more common for those in the retirement community to transition into smaller, independent living communities.
"In the past decade or so there's been a real emergence of retirement living that really is designed to allow an individual who reaches that age to move away from their home so they don't have to worry about maintaining the home or their yard or something like that," Lilly said. "In St. Joseph, I think we're beginning to see some of these facilities, in part because of our location."
Lilly mentioned St. Joseph having a number of amenities and being close to Kansas City International Airport for those seniors who like to travel.
Adam Stein, a realty broker for Berkshire Hathaway, the company that helped select the locations of the Woodbine Meadows and the new facility coming next to the YMCA, said St. Joseph has a lot to offer for these facilities. He mentioned the one next to the YMCA having the fitness capabilities next door, a movie theater close by as well as shopping and restaurants.
"I think there is a lot of demand in the community in St. Joseph. I think people crave nice, new things," Stein said "They pick those particular sites because of access to amenities."
Lilly said these facilities will provide an attractive location for seniors to stay in St. Joseph or move to the city. He also said it will help local businesses as seniors are becoming more active and looking for experiences.
"I think a lot of people have been disappointed that many people who work here live outside of the community," Lilly said. "I think the things that we look to do in the future are really designed in many respects to attract and retain people here in St. Joseph."