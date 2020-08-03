Life hasn't been easy recently for Nancy Crockett, a South Side resident who lives inside the area that was plagued with initial flooding on the morning on July 20.
She first was put up in a hotel by the American Red Cross for four days, but now she sleeps in a camper in her backyard with her four grandchildren.
Crockett begins her days by throwing away trash. The dumpster that sits outside her house is full, so she fills up her truck and hunts for an empty one.
“I still haven't got anyone down here to give me an estimate on, you know, how much it's going to cost to fix it,” Crockett said.
She doesn’t want to tear out too much because she doesn’t know if she can afford to fix the foundation.
“It’s just a slow process, it’s taking forever,” Crockett said.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph created a case on Crockett last week and found shelter for her and the grandkids at the Salvation Army’s Booth Center, but the family turned it down because they didn’t want to leave their pets behind.
“You just can’t walk off and leave them, so the option was to stay here where I could be close to the house,” Crockett said. “I can work at it at, you know, my pace because of my age. I’m not young anymore."
South Side flood relief can be separated into a few sections: repairs, housing and food.
Temporary housing still is being investigated. The United Way currently is housing six families in hotels, around four or five families are paying for lodging out of their own pocket and 44 individuals are staying in 14 rooms provided by the Red Cross.
Ideally, the United Way would like to find either an available campsite with housing or possibly rent campers so homeowners don’t have to commute back and forth to the homes they are repairing.
The latter would be preferable, but finding campers and paying for them may be an issue.
Mary Hubbard is the director of the Valley Community Center Food Kitchen, located on West Valley Street. Despite having a foot of muddy water inside the building after the initial flood, they’ve continued to serve food.
Interserv has helped with that effort.
“Some of the churches that partner with us, they came and provided the food, they served it out on the parking lot from their vehicle,” Hubbard said. “And what they had left they walked up and down the street and gave it away.”
Currently, Interserv hands out meals in the morning and afternoon, and Valley Food Kitchen takes care of the evening meal Monday through Friday.
The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief currently is repairing the inside of the food kitchen.
The base of their operations comes from Journey Baptist Church. They have a tent set up at the Valley Kitchen’s parking lot to distribute cleaning supplies.
Chaplain Dustin Frisby and volunteer Mary Williams manned the tent Monday morning.
“We’re just handing out the mold killer,” Frisby said. “We’re just handing that out for free. It’s kind of an expensive treatment, so we’ve been blessed enough to be able to pass it out.”
Journey Baptist Church members said they want to help make area homes safe and livable, and they plan to accomplish that by hanging drywall and putting down floors.
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph is compiling supplies to repair homes in the area as well. If people are interested in helping to rebuild homes, they can contact Habitat officials.
SBC Disaster Relief also has placed shower and laundry trailers at Lake Contrary Elementary School. The goal is for both to be operational Tuesday.
Multiple agencies have come together to meet the goals of providing temporary housing, food and repairs.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph knocked on doors Monday to create additional cases that United Way started for the area last week.
East Hills Church of Christ began compiling information from folks this past Saturday, regarding the furniture they have lost.
Unfortunately, some families were making too much money to receive help, so the United Way plans to follow up to see if something else can be done.
Regardless, the replacement of everyone’s furniture may be an impossible task.
“We’re not prepared to replace everything,” United Way President Kylee Strough said.
Team Rubicon arrived in St. Joseph Monday. If anyone wants to volunteer with the group, they can go do so by going to the Civic Arena.
This coming Saturday, Aug. 8, Grace Evangelical Church volunteers plan to feed those in the affected area with ribs and tenderloins provided by Inteserv.