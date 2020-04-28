Farmers along the Missouri River were plagued with flooding this past year and the prediction is their land will experience flooding again this year.
However, that’s been the new norm for at least 350 landowners.
A mass-action case against the federal government argues between the years of 2007 and 2010 the Missouri River was managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a way that standardized flooding on their land.
Their claim is different from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Disaster Relief Program, which compensates landowners during a national disaster caused by flooding.
Ideker Farms Inc. et al. v. The United States of America is led by the plaintiffs attorney R. Dan Boulware of the Polsinelli law firm in St. Joseph.
The basis of the case argues for property owner’s right to just compensation provided by a clause in the Fifth Amendment. The federal government has the right to claim eminent domain, but in doing so they have to compensate those private property owners.
Boulware gave an example of a takings case in which a fictional property on the Belt Highway is requested by a government entity — federal, state or city — to widen the lanes. The owner could be forced to sell the property, but not without just compensation.
“Our damages exceed $300 million,” Boulware said.
The first phase of the trial ended in May of 2018, and successfully argued a change in river management affected the value of 44 bellwether properties. The damages portion of the trial has been whittled down to three properties; including Ideker Farms of Northwest Missouri.
U.S. Court of Federal Claims Senior Judge Nancy B. Firestone set the remote trial date to begin on July 20. Arguments and testimony will last two weeks, excluding the weekends.
Judge Firestone will hear the case from Washington, D.C., and the plan is for Boulware to videoconference from Missouri, although at this time federal, state and local restrictions regarding social distancing continue to change from the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division is arguing in defense. They requested an indefinite delay, because of the pandemic, which Firestone denied.
After a two-year wait, the case is moving forward.
“We’ll have some glitches that we have to work through, we all know that,” Boulware said. “We didn’t want to delay it beyond July, so we’re glad (Firestone) held their feet to the fire.”