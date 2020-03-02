Five of the six candidates running for the St. Joseph School District Board of Education attended the MSTA candidate forum Monday night to discuss their goals for education in the community.
The forum took place at Troester Media Center and gave local teachers an opportunity to hear a variety of perspectives from each individual.
The candidates present were Kenneth Reeder, Lori Witham, Rick Gilmore, Michelle Traster and Brian Shewell. The sixth candidate, Joshua Hall, was not present.
Each candidate gave their reasons for running for the board and answered questions related to popular topics in education.
Katy Schwartz Drowns, the moderator and speech and debate teacher at Central High School, said these forums are important to keep the teachers informed.
"They get to ask questions and get to know about people that are going to dictate the day to day of their job," Schwartz Drowns said.
Traster, along with the other candidates, concluded that the teachers make the St. Joseph School District special and they'd like to continue to support them and raise wages.
"We have the most amazing teachers and students and some are so dedicated and have stuck with us even in the times of difficulty," Traster said.
A top priority for Gilmore is to have community input on all decisions the board makes.
"Come to a consensus with the community on what our long-term plans should be for the district," Gilmore said.
Shewell wants to be an advocate for the community and teachers, but also focus on the students needs.
"They have been my top priority from the start of my campaign, if you're not int it for the students, then why run for a seat on the Board of Education?" Shewell said.
As a former teacher Witham's goals are to improve the quality of education at all levels.
"Reducing class sizes is the biggest-bang-for-the-buck way to positively impact academic achievement, reduce classroom behaviors and increase staff morale," Witham said.
Schwartz Drowns and other teachers at the forum think the candidates are wanting to move in the right direction and are looking forward to what they could do.
"It's good that we have options and I think all of our candidates bring a lot of ideas to the table and represent a lot of demographics in the community," Schwartz Drowns.
Two seats on the school board are open in the general election on April 7, 2020.