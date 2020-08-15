The Missouri State Highway Patrol is holding its Community Alliance program this year starting on Sept. 22. Classes will meet from 6 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday and will end with an awards banquet on Oct. 20.
This gives people the opportunity to learn the many aspects of the Highway Patrol and allows them to interact with the officers.
"They get to do simulated traffic stops, they get to fire one of our duty weapons on the range. We'll have members of some of our SWAT teams come in, criminal investigations and marine operations," Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said. "We just cover a variety of topics."
Angle said many just think the Highway Patrol is just out writing speeding tickets, when they are actually a multifaceted agency and provide many public services to the public.
"This year, we're having to take some considerations with the pandemic," Angle said. "There is going to be a requirement to wear a mask and we're going to practice good social distancing and obviously, good hand washing, cleanliness things like that, but we think we can do that safely and effectively."
The pandemic also plays a factor in the number of people they can accept this year.
"In years past we've allowed more people in. This year we've limited it to 20 just for that reason, so we can spread everybody out," Angle said.
It is for the first 20 and is first come, first served. An application must be filled out and background check needs to be passed in order to participate.
Enrollment is open now and the deadline is Sept. 7. For more information, contact Angle at Troop H Headquarters at 816-387-2344, Ext. 3847.
"It's a really fun program we bring troopers from Troop H, actual road troopers, and they interact with the participants and just show them what they do every day and educate them and it's a lot of fun, we have a lot of fun," Angle said.