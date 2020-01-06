A part of the Missouri Theater’s history has returned — an illuminating, 600-pound piece that turns the live theater back to a cinematic wonder.
On an afternoon in January, local filmmaker Jason Hudson and Missouri Theater technical director Frank Polleck tested out the Barco 40K projector, the theater’s first new piece of cinematic equipment since it stopped operating as a movie house in 1979.
“It hasn’t been a movie palace for 40 years. Now, it’s a movie palace again,” Hudson said.
Purchased for $13,000, with one-half coming from a $6,500 donation and the other $6,500 received from the city’s cellphone program, the projector will allow for the Missouri Theater to host special cinematic events throughout the year. It was debuted at the “Christmas at the Chateau — Holiday Experience” film screenings in late December 2019.
“This is not going to be a movie theater again — it’s just not because it can’t be. But it can be something like a special occasion-type thing like (‘Christmas at the Chateau’) ... Those kind of events are possible,” Polleck said.
Filmed in St. Joseph, “Christmas at the Chateau,” the holiday-themed romantic comedy, served as the jumping off point for a discussion on getting the new projector. When Hudson wanted to debut the film at the Missouri Theater in 2018, he had to spend thousands to rent equipment like a projector from a Kansas City company.
After the film was edited down and started airing on the premium channel Showtime, Hudson wanted to celebrate again at the Missouri Theater with a second set of screenings in 2019. This time, he said, he wanted to see the theater reclaim its history as a movie palace and have a modern projector to show movies.
“We pitched the idea to Mayor Bill McMurray. He said ‘We absolutely love it. It’s a city building and I hate that it’s not being used as much as it could be,’” Hudson said.
Finding a gently used Barcon projector, Hudson met the owner in Minnesota, tested the equipment and transported it to the Missouri Theater, where several volunteers helped lift it up several levels and deconstruct entrances so it could fit.
Up in the light booth where the new projector rests are the remnants of past pieces of film machinery that Polleck used to operate when the theater was in its heyday.
The theater ran as a movie palace for more than 50 years, from 1927 to 1979. It was operated by companies like Durwood Theatres Inc., which would later become AMC Theatres, until income from movies could no longer support the upkeep of the massive space. The City of St. Joseph bought the theater in 1978 and turned it into a live performance space, hosting organizations like Robidoux Resident Theatre, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association and the Saint Joseph Symphony.
Polleck said when he gives tours to groups of young people, it’s not a surprise that they weren’t aware it operated as a cinema.
“They don’t even know ... The technology has changed so fast that these kids couldn’t even think to know, unless they did research,” he said.
For that reason, Chuck Kempf, director of St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, which runs venues including the Missouri Theater, said he’s happy to see it have some of its former glory, even if it’s in a limited capacity.
“It’s something that we can do with the community, with Jason and with other people that want to put on these kind of productions in the future. From a business standpoint, it kind of gives you an opportunity to fill in some dates when you have some lulls in the season,” he said.
When Hudson witnessed a packed house at the Missouri Theater taking in a movie, he said the mood was electric. He hopes with the new projector, people can get that feeling more often.
“It was the first time (a movie was screened) in so many decades. It was just crazy ... It’s like ‘Oh my gosh. People want to be here and see the movies,’” he said.