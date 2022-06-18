Even in its 10th year, Motors and Marigolds continues to grow and reach new highs.
This year's event Saturday on Museum Hill included around 10 homes on the flower tour, which was added in 2021. There also were 80 vehicles on display, with about a 1,000 visitors, both record numbers.
The event's evolution is an example of the work by organizers like Brent Larson and the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club, St. Joseph Museums Executive Director Sara Wilson said.
"The first couple of years was really a lot of experimentation," she said. "Thankfully, Brant Larson has taken over the car show ... He had a group of his friends that really helped do a lot so from an organizational standpoint, from the St. Joseph Museums we didn't to do very much, just be here and help out."
Longtime participant David Betz says the event brings added significance knowing it has fun for younger visitors as well as adults.
"It's for all ages," he said. "You see the kids and the gleam in her eye, and stuff like that. When they see you, they look at you like they're scared but they really want to wave hi. And so, yeah, it's very fun to do with them."
This year's event also included local art and a caricature artist. The event raise total of $2,000 benefitting St. Joseph Museums.
