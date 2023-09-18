top story Motorcycle wreck seriously injures St. Joseph woman News-Press NOW Crystal Olney Author email Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Motorcycle wreck seriously injures St. Joseph woman Video play button Motorcycle wreck seriously injures St. Joseph woman Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Motorcycle wreck seriously injures St. Joseph woman Read more: https://newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle wreck Sunday one mile east of Bolckow, Missouri.Rachel Mason, of St. Joseph, was eastbound on Highway B in Andrew County around 7:20 p.m. when her 2012 Kawasaki Ninja began to skid.The motorcycle overturned and Mason was ejected, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.She was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.Mason was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Andrew County EMS, according to crash reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Aviation Motorcycle Industry Motorcycling The Economy Crystal Olney Author email Follow Crystal Olney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri QUESTION OF THE DAY: Was rushing the field worth the fine? +11 Regional News Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected Nebraska Florida jury pool could give Trump an advantage in classified documents case More Regional News → National News National News Foreign firms in China say vague rules and tensions with Washington hurting business, survey shows +6 World News Hermoso criticizes Spanish soccer federation and accuses it of threatening World Cup-winning players National News At UN, Biden looks to send message to world leaders - and voters - about leadership under his watch More National News → 1:49 Warm start to the work week 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
