Motorcycle crash sends two people to Mosaic
Kendra Simpson
News-Press NOW
Aug 6, 2023

Two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The collision occurred at the intersection of 17th and Fredrick streets.

The surrounding area from 16th Street to Union Street was closed to traffic.

Both drivers were transported to Mosaic with serious injuries.
