Motorcycle crash sends one to Mosaic

The collision sent one person to Mosaic for unknown injuries.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The collision between a gold Ford Edge and motorcycle occurred at the intersection of South 33rd and Monterey Streets.

