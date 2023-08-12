top story Motorcycle crash sends one to Mosaic Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Aug 12, 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Updated Aug 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The collision sent one person to Mosaic for unknown injuries. Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.The collision between a gold Ford Edge and motorcycle occurred at the intersection of South 33rd and Monterey Streets.The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mosaic Life Care for unknown injuries. The driver of the Ford Edge had no reported injuries.Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.News-Press NOW will provide more information on this crash as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Motor Vehicles Motorcycle Industry Motorcycling Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +37 Regional News Death toll rises to 96 in Maui with estimated loss of $5.6 billion. Follow live updates +37 Nebraska Hawaii churches offer prayers for the dead and the missing after devastating Maui wildfires Central Missouri QUESTION OF THE DAY: Does Columbia need more school resource officers? More Regional News → National News +2 World News German foreign minister stuck in Abu Dhabi after another government plane problem +16 National News Hawaii mourns the dead in ferocious wildfires while officials warn the full toll is not yet known World News Sudan’s top army general accuses paramilitary of war crimes in televised speech More National News → 1:32 Breezy Monday Weather Forecast 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.