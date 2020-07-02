An accident involving and motorcycle and a pickup has left one person seriously injured.
On June 28, Tomas McCrery was driving southbound on Interstate 29 near Rock Port, Missouri, in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup behind Douglas Collins, who was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson.
McCrery's truck struck Collins' motorcycle from behind, causing Collins to go off the west side of I-29 and strike a milemarker.
Both drivers came to rest on the west side of I-29.
Collins was transported to Fairfax Hospital and then flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, via Lifenet.