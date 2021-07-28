The mother of a five-month-old who was killed in February is now facing two charges for endangering the welfare of a child. Dillon Livingston, the infant's father, is facing second-degree murder charges.
According to investigators, the mother of the infant, Emily Huntsman, saw bruises on the infant and the infant's twin prior to the death. Huntsman took photos of the injuries but failed to report the suspected abuse in November 2020.
On February 12, 2021, first responders were called to Livingston's residence where the five-month-old child was found unresponsive. According to court documents, Livingston admitted to an anger management counselor that he threw the baby on the ground for crying, which resulted in the infant's death.
There is no court date set for Huntsman.
