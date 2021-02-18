St. Joseph Public Library branches have reopened for in-person services, with the exception of the Downtown location.
The St. Joseph Public's branches have been limited to pick-up service for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown branch remains closed at least through Saturday, Feb. 20, after an employee COVID exposure.
The East Hills Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Carnegie Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Washington Park Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Patrons visiting the library are limited to 30 minutes in the building each day. Anyone who needs an extended computer session can schedule an appointment to use a computer for a longer period of time at the Downtown Library, once it reopens. Call 816-232-8151 to schedule an appointment.
The number of people in the branches at any one time will also be limited based on numbers set by library administration.
Contactless library service will continue for any patrons who would like to use the service. To use contactless library service call each branch, email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us or place holds through the online catalog to request materials. Calls can be made to the East Hills branch at 816-236-2136, the Downtown branch at 816-232-7729, the Carnegie branch at 816-238-0526 and the Washington Park branch at 816-232-2052.