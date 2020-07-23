U.S. Route 59 is open after flooding closed the main route which leads south of St. Joseph and into Kansas.
Most of the road was open by Tuesday night, but one area near Cotter Street and Bethel Road remained reduced to one lane, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Crews reopened that section early Thursday morning, but water remained in the shoulder. MoDOT encourages motorists to remain cautious.
MoDOT reminds drivers to never enter a water-covered roadway or driver around barriers.