Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph is one of two hospitals in the region that are using the spine robot.
The hospital has done about 100 implants with the robot since the technology was installed. The robot is used to perform spinal surgeries. Dr. Douglas Chyatte said that the robot can help surgeons pre-plan, rehearse and fine-tune operations.
“I think we’re very fortunate that we could bring cutting-edge technology to our community,” Chyatte said. “The patients are recovering quickly and spending less time in the hospital.”
Chyatte said that the robot helps surgeons be able to make small incisions, which decreases the patient’s recovery time. The robotic arm is pre-planned by the doctors before the patient enters the operating room.
“It makes us more efficient because we can very accurately pre-plan complex spine operations for a patient that needs corrective surgery of the spine,” Chyatte said. “It makes us more efficient because the pain that the patient experiences after surgery, time they spend in the hospital and the time of recovery is significantly less than with more traditional methods,” Chyatte said.
Chyatte said the robot technology allows medical teams to understand how they are correcting a spinal problem before they start the surgery. He said it is helpful for them to understand what the final result is going to look like.
Chyatte said the pre-planning starts with an image of the patient’s spine by an X-ray and they will analyze the spine and plan the surgery with the robotic arm.
“It’s (technology) only going to get better with time,” Chyatte said “The things that we’re talking about now are just the foundational possibilities of this technology.”