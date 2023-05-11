Mosaic Life Care and St. Joseph School District employees socialize at a joint event Thursday in Downtown St. Joseph, promoting resources international workers can use for help with options like car loans and housing.
Finding a place to live or trying to secure a car loan can be a harrowing experience, but St. Joseph organizations are working to help their international employees access those resources.
The St. Joseph School District, the Chamber of Commerce and Mosaic Life Care joined together Thursday in Downtown St. Joseph to make these resources more accessible.
The event, termed Culture, Coffee and Cupcakes, included vendors where employees could find out about things like bank services or renting an apartment, with a side topic discussing what employers could do to help those employees succeed.
It's a first-time event, but hopefully sets a precedent for the future, Mosaic Nurse Recruiter Dominique Bigelow said.
"We really want to be able to provide resources for people. And so, I'm really excited that all these vendors came out today to, kind of, help celebrate that inculturation into St. Joe," she said. "This is the first year that we've done it, but I look forward to doing more events like this throughout the rest of the year."
One of the prime discussion points for the school district was having enough translators.
Spanish-speaking families and those speaking Chuukese, a language that comes from Micronesia, are the fastest-growing demographics within the district.
But language services, like Google Translate, often don't work for Chuukese, and Family Advocate I.S. Phillik is one of only two SJSD employees who knows the language.
"When we started to work together, we realized that we still need more help because that Chuukese population is growing," he said. "A lot of people, they keep coming in from different states, but especially coming straight from Chuuk."
Mosaic currently has around 60 nurses from other countries, with a majority from the Philippines, Bigelow said.
Mosaic Nurse Stella-Marris Lumactud is originally from the Philippines. One factor that was an adjustment for Lumactud was how much support nurses receive from patients and the community.
"They give special treatment to the nurses and a lot of support and a lot of benefits compared to the Philippines, I'm sorry to say," she said. "Yeah, yes, for example, this week is, is a nurses week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.