People talking at Mosaic event

Mosaic Life Care and St. Joseph School District employees socialize at a joint event Thursday in Downtown St. Joseph, promoting resources international workers can use for help with options like car loans and housing.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Finding a place to live or trying to secure a car loan can be a harrowing experience, but St. Joseph organizations are working to help their international employees access those resources.

The St. Joseph School District, the Chamber of Commerce and Mosaic Life Care joined together Thursday in Downtown St. Joseph to make these resources more accessible.

