With the state of Missouri confirming its first case of COVID-19, Mosaic Life Care answered media's questions Tuesday regarding the virus.
Dr. Mark Laney, chief executive officer of the hospital, said they are in the process of screening individuals who have answered questions and shown symptoms of the virus. Mosaic currently does not have any test available in-house to administer, as they are working with the state health department to actually administer test.
"We are hopeful that we would receive in the future a significant number of test kits," Laney said. "it would actually make our job much easier to be able and a more facilitated process to test individuals to determine where or whether or not they actually had the virus."
Laney said that Mosaic does continuous training for clinical staff and they do regular training for disasters.
"Our goal is to always be prepared, we've upped our efforts, we have a multi-diciplinary task force that is meeting regularly to continue to evolve our plan based on different potential tiers of complexity."
Laney suggested that people who actually think they have the coronavirus to call ahead so that when they come into the facility they can be screened and placed in an appropriate room. Mosaic has multiple rooms that have the capability of negative pressure violation, which takes air out of the room and ventilates it outside.
They also have a special containment area ready on the fourth floor if the virus progresses.
"There are 48 beds available on our fourth floor and we are getting them ready rapidly, just in case," Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care president, said.
Laney said they have a vigilant screening process for everyone who comes into either the clinic or hospital and they are asking a standardized list of questions.
Mosaic has screened a number of people in the last 10 to 12 days, with them being sent off-site for testing, but have had no one test positive for the virus.