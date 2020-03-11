At-risk expectant mothers now can speak to specialized OBGYNs at Mosaic without having to go to Kansas City, with new technology allowing telecommunication.
Mosaic has partnered with HCA Midwest and Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom to provide weekly telecommunication visits with high-risk mothers. The mothers go to Mosaic every Tuesday to let Wickstrom view their sonogram and provide them with their expertise.
Both Wickstrom and Mosaic believe this is a good opportunity for St. Joseph mothers to receive the care they need from the comfort of their doctor’s office and without having to plan a trip into Kansas City.
“I am thrilled with the way this is going to improve access to your high-risk moms in St. Joseph,” Wickstrom said.
OBGYN Sheena Drake at Mosaic believes this is a great thing to offer her patients. She said she believes they are going to continue to be able to do more things with technology and telecommunications.
“It’s a great convenience in the smaller rural and suburban areas,” Drake said. “I feel it’s a competitive edge for the larger institutions to offer their services to us and make it convenient for the patients.”
Wickstrom said this allows them to ensure mothers don’t have to spend gas money or have to take a half day off of work every week to travel to Kansas City.
“I just can’t imagine how much relief these patients must feel to get an immediate response rather than having to drive an hour-plus away in these high-risk conditions,” Wickstrom said.