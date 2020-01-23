In an effort to reach more of the community, specifically caregivers, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation has opened a new office space in the hospital.
What was once a portion of the gift shop located near the main entrance of the medical center’s St. Joseph location is now an office space that the foundation hopes will open more doors for community outreach.
“We wanted to put our foundation really on Main Street where people would have a chance to see it as they walk by,” said Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care.
The foundation already has a location in Downtown St. Joseph at the emPowerU building, but the new spot aims to connect more with caregivers who are at the hospital every day, according to the foundation’s president, Julie Gaddie.
“Now to be a part of coming beside our physicians, our nurses, our community members and every single one of our 4,500 employees and say, ‘We’re here to serve. We are here to help you create a healthy today, through quality exceptional health care, a healthy tomorrow through education and empowerment of you and most of all to be healthy together,’” Gaddie said.
Jerry Pickman, vice president of philanthropy operations at the foundation, said he hopes through the new location the hearts of those wanting to better the community will be seen.
“A lot of times when you hear philanthropy, you think of dollars and you think of fundraising,” Pickman said. “It’s really much more. It’s about what’s in a person’s heart, what they’re passionate about, what they see is important to them and what they find is important to their communities. How can they help others? How can they make a change, and philanthropy is very transformational.”