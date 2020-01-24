Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center receives check

The Strike Out Cancer team presented a check at the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center on Friday.
The money was raised at a bowling event in October to raise funds for local cancer patients.
Rony Abou-Jawde, M.D., of Mosaic Life Care talked about the impact this fundraiser makes for the cancer center.
“This has been an excellent help to us over the last few years. Kitty (Karr) has done a great job. It stays local, it goes to help the patient funds here at the cancer center, whether it’s in transportation, medications or other things like that,” Abou-Jawde said.
The founder of the fundraiser in St. Joseph, Kitty Karr started the fundraiser seven years ago after seeing bowling used for other fundraisers.
“I knew other people had done different events for bowling. You don’t have to worry about the weather. So, I just decided I would do a bowling event that benefited here in St. Joe, so all the money would stay locally,” Karr said.
She chose to donate to the cancer center due to a loss of a friend and her mother to different types of cancer.
The fundraiser has gained more participants in the last few years.
“We’ve had a full house of 32 lanes of bowlers but more people are coming. I actually had to turn one team away this past year because I had the lanes full, but people still came out just to bid on the silent auction items,” Karr said.
The event in 2019 raised $14,061 and the seven-year total for donations is $77,994. Karr said she hopes to reach the $15,000 mark next year.